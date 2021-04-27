Veritone (VERI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Veritone has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

