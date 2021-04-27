Verano’s (VRNOF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VRNOF opened at $17.64 on Friday. Verano has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

