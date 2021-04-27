Veoneer (VNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Veoneer has set its FY 2023
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $30.71.
Veoneer Company Profile
Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).
