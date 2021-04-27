Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,175 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

