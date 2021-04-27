Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Globant stock opened at $238.03 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average of $206.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 188.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.