Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $418,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

