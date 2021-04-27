Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,755,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 81,609 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

