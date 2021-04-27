Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $349.36 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $197.13 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

