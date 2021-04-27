Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 201,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after buying an additional 60,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 30.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 147,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

