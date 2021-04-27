Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -161.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

