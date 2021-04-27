Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Lessened by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

