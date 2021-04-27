Veles Market Capitalization Hits $147,171.21 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market cap of $147,171.21 and $495.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,000.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.11 or 0.04841976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00468242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.63 or 0.01586592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.65 or 0.00719365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.00495267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.54 or 0.00424623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,467 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,796 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.