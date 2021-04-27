Varex Imaging (VREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of VREX opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $915.32 million, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.