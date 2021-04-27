Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

