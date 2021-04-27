Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,837.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $20.14 million and $74,837.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $28.72 or 0.00052106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00278935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.02 or 0.01039595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00732614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,076.55 or 0.99921391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

