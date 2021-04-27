Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

