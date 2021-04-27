Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

