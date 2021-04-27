Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $98.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.