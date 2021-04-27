Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.1% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.00. 40,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $173.93 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.