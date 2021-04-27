Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $277.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $277.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

