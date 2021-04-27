Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. 71,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,403. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

