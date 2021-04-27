Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.72. 55,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

