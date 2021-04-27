VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,998,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,062,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $253.46 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $126.11 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.50.

