Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,455. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,380.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 301,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 189,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

