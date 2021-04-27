VACCITECH PLC (VACC) Plans to Raise $110 Million in April 30th IPO

VACCITECH PLC (VACC) expects to raise $110 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, April 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,500,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, VACCITECH PLC generated $4.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $17.9 million. The company has a market-cap of $579 million.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Barclays and William Blair acted as the underwriters for the IPO and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC was co-manager.

VACCITECH PLC provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ““We co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford, which we assigned to Oxford University Innovation, or OUI, to facilitate the license of those rights by OUI to AstraZeneca UK Limited, or AstraZeneca. This vaccine is now known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, which we refer to as AZD1222. AstraZeneca has exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize AZD1222,” the prospectus says. We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. We have a broad pipeline of clinical and preclinical therapeutic and prophylactic programs. Our therapeutic programs include VTP-300 to treat chronic hepatitis B infection (CHB); VTP-200 to treat human papilloma virus infection (HPV); VTP-850 to treat prostate cancer, and VTP-600 to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Our prophylactic programs include VTP-400 to prevent herpes zoster, or shingles, and VTP-500 to prevent Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS. “.

VACCITECH PLC was founded in 2016 and has 48 employees. The company is located at Vaccitech plc The Schrödinger Building Heatley Road The Oxford Science Park Oxford OX4 4GE United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at +44 (0) 1865 818 808 or on the web at http://www.vaccitech.co.uk/.

