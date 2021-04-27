UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

UWMC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

UWMC opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

