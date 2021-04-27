Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading Up 0.9%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

About Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

