Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce $65.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.67 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $60.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $251.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 427.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,571. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $798.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.