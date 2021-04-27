Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

UHS traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.06. 14,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.82. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

