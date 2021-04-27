Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UHS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.97. 4,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,109. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.82. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

