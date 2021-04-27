Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,807,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. 62,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.