Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $74.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.12 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $36.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $326.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.38 million to $347.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $413.85 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $460.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,449 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

