Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $328.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

