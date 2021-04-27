UGAS (UGAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $443,400.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.61 or 0.00779862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00095824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.11 or 0.07933898 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

