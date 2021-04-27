UBS Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €12.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.08 ($15.39).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €10.31 ($12.13) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.37 and its 200 day moving average is €9.99. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

