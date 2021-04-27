UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $1,137,313. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

TVTX stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.