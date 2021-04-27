UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,800 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vericel worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 220,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 92,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6,405,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

