UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

