UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $969,000 Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brookline Bancorp worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

