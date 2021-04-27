UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,856 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKE opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The Buckle’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,414 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

