UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 50,986 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

TALO opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $884.07 million, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

