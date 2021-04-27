UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,353 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $805,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $4,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

