Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

