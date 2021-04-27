U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USAU. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $77.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

