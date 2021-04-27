U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter.

YANG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 14,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,719. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

