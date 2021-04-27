U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 50,834 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in B2Gold by 38.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTG. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. 183,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.43 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

