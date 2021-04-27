U S Global Investors Inc. Has $549,000 Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

AY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

