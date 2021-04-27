U S Global Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 17,655 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,778 shares of company stock worth $48,299,718. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. 14,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

