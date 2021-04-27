U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 697.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $141.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,260. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

