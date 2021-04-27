Tyler W. K. Head Sells 58,185 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 58,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $178,046.10.
NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 8,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $111.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.90.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
