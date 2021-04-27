Tyler W. K. Head Sells 58,185 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 58,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $178,046.10.

NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 8,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $111.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

